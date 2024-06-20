Teaching and writing with Tom Romano on Access Utah

Tom Romano taught writing and English methods in USU’s English Department from 1991-1995 and consulted with the statewide Utah Writing Project for many years. A 17-year career of high school teaching led to his first book, Clearing the Way: Working with Teenage Writers (1987), before completing a doctorate at the University of New Hampshire. Following USU, Tom taught at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio until 2019 and in summer institutes of the New Hampshire Writing Institute.

Tom’s most recent books are available through Amazon. Drawing on years of teaching experience, his hard-won advice about writing is now collected in a practical self-help book titled Write What Matters: For Yourself, For Others (2015). His most recent book demonstrates that advice in a beautifully crafted memoir titled, A Boyhood at Red’s: Growing Up in my Dad’s Neighborhood Bar (2023), a story set in Malvern, Ohio in the 1950s and 1960s.