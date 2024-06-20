© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Teaching and writing with Tom Romano on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:27 PM MDT

Tom Romano taught writing and English methods in USU’s English Department from 1991-1995 and consulted with the statewide Utah Writing Project for many years. A 17-year career of high school teaching led to his first book, Clearing the Way: Working with Teenage Writers (1987), before completing a doctorate at the University of New Hampshire. Following USU, Tom taught at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio until 2019 and in summer institutes of the New Hampshire Writing Institute.

Tom’s most recent books are available through Amazon. Drawing on years of teaching experience, his hard-won advice about writing is now collected in a practical self-help book titled Write What Matters: For Yourself, For Others (2015). His most recent book demonstrates that advice in a beautifully crafted memoir titled, A Boyhood at Red’s: Growing Up in my Dad’s Neighborhood Bar (2023), a story set in Malvern, Ohio in the 1950s and 1960s.

Tags
Access Utah Books on Access UtahTeachingwritingTom Romano UPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content