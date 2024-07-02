© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Washington County at 89.1 and working to address the issue. In the meantime, listen at 90.9, here, or on the UPR app.
Utah News
Access Utah

University inclusion centers close and USU Eastern employee scandal on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 2, 2024 at 11:22 AM MDT
A banner hangs on a pole on a college campus. The banner is blue and has the Utah State University Eastern logo.
Utah State University

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, “A Utah State University employee was paid for 2 years while he didn’t work. The employee at the school’s Price campus was supposed to oversee programs for local businesses. Instead, he failed to show up and was paid more than $157,000 in salary and benefits.”

We talked with Tribune reporter Courtney Tanner about this and the closure of inclusion centers at various Utah college campuses.

We’ll also hear a portion of our 2013 interview with legendary lyricist Sheldon Harnick.

Tags
Access Utah Higher EducationUtah State UniversityUPRSalt Lake TribuneCourtney TannerAccess Utah News
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content