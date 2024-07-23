Women's tales of river rafting on Access Utah

What do a bunch of well-seasoned river gals do on river trips without their men? Everything you might imagine, and more.

Our guest today is Zan Merrill, co-editor of the book "Where Are Your Men? Rafting Western Rivers With The Ladies," a compilation of stories from women who have been running rivers for decades and find themselves back out on whitewater year after year.

"Where Are Your Men?" is filled with tales of difficult rescues and the kind of unexpected adventures western river runners love to share. Through a variety of stories, haikus, poems, and essays, these personal accounts explore the beauty of both the rivers and trusted friendships forged over the years. Sharing life’s celebrations and tragedies, these women navigate the waters of their lives.

The book is a compilation of stories written by women about their experiences and perceptions of river rafting. They often raft as a group on rivers in and around Utah.