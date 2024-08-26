© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Revisiting an Hour with Sheldon Harnick on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:06 PM MDT

Legendary lyricist Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, Fiorello!) visited Logan for events with the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theater during their 2013 season. While he was in town, he sat down with Tom Williams for an Access Utah conversation. On this episode we revisit that conversation.

Sheldon Harnick set out to be a violinist and ended up as one of the great lyricists on Broadway.  He talks about his mentor, E. Y."Yip" Harburg; working with Jerry Bock and Richard Rogers and other composers; and the enduring legacy of "Fiddler on the Roof." Mr. Harnick turned 91 this year (2015).

Tags
Access Utah UPRArts and Culturetheatre
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content