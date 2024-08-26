Revisiting an Hour with Sheldon Harnick on Monday's Access Utah

Legendary lyricist Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, Fiorello!) visited Logan for events with the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theater during their 2013 season. While he was in town, he sat down with Tom Williams for an Access Utah conversation. On this episode we revisit that conversation.

Sheldon Harnick set out to be a violinist and ended up as one of the great lyricists on Broadway. He talks about his mentor, E. Y."Yip" Harburg; working with Jerry Bock and Richard Rogers and other composers; and the enduring legacy of "Fiddler on the Roof." Mr. Harnick turned 91 this year (2015).