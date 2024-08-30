© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Moab Music Festival special on Friday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:37 PM MDT
moabmusicfest.org

Tom Williams is in Moab for a special Access Utah program celebrating the Moab Music Festival: The Colorado River flowing through Moab sets the scene for two World Premieres about water commissioned by the Moab Music Festival Commissioning Club from up-and-coming composers with Utah ties in Colorado Currents. On Saturday, August 31, the new works, by Maya Miro Johnson and Roydon Tse, accompany pieces by Utah composer John Costa, Diné composer Conner Chee, and performances by members of the Hopi Nation.

Our guests today include Maya Miro Johnson, Roydon Tse, and Connor Chee, along with John Weisheit, Co-Founder at Living Rivers and a Colorado Riverkeeper and Howard Dennis, Howard is a religious leader, a Flute Chief, and a clan leader from the village of Mishognonvi.

Tags
Access Utah Access Utah MusicUPRAccess Utah artsMoab Music Festival
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content