Moab Music Festival special on Friday's Access Utah

Tom Williams is in Moab for a special Access Utah program celebrating the Moab Music Festival: The Colorado River flowing through Moab sets the scene for two World Premieres about water commissioned by the Moab Music Festival Commissioning Club from up-and-coming composers with Utah ties in Colorado Currents. On Saturday, August 31, the new works, by Maya Miro Johnson and Roydon Tse, accompany pieces by Utah composer John Costa, Diné composer Conner Chee, and performances by members of the Hopi Nation.

Our guests today include Maya Miro Johnson, Roydon Tse, and Connor Chee, along with John Weisheit, Co-Founder at Living Rivers and a Colorado Riverkeeper and Howard Dennis, Howard is a religious leader, a Flute Chief, and a clan leader from the village of Mishognonvi.