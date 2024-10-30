© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'The Unwedding' with Utah author Ally Condie on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:25 PM MDT
The cover of "The Unwedding" by Ally Condie features a bridge high over a seashore.
Hatchette Book Group

Today we’ll talk with Ally Condie about her latest novel "The Unwedding."

Ally Braithwaite Condie is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling Matched series and the Edgar Award Finalist for "Summerlost," among other novels, and several picture books, including "Here."

A former English teacher, Ally Condie resides outside of Salt Lake City with her family, including her four children. She has an MFA from the Vermont College of Fine Arts and is the founder and director of the nonprofit WriteOut Foundation.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
