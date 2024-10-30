'The Unwedding' with Utah author Ally Condie on Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Ally Condie about her latest novel "The Unwedding."

Ally Braithwaite Condie is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling Matched series and the Edgar Award Finalist for "Summerlost," among other novels, and several picture books, including "Here."

A former English teacher, Ally Condie resides outside of Salt Lake City with her family, including her four children. She has an MFA from the Vermont College of Fine Arts and is the founder and director of the nonprofit WriteOut Foundation.

