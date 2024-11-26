© 2024 Utah Public Radio
American democracy before and after the Civil War on Access Utah

By Nick Porath
Published November 26, 2024 at 1:51 PM MST
The cover of "The Age of Acrimony" by Jon Grinspan" features a black-and-white illustration of men wearing top hats, holding canes, and yelling at each other.
Bloomsbury Publishing

I recently noticed an article in Politico Magazine titled "Everyone in Congress Is Obsessed with This Book About the Post-Civil War Era." The book is "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought To Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915." The author, Jon Grinspan, joined us for this episode.

We’ll also talk about his latest book, "Wide Awake: The Forgotten Force that Elected Lincoln and Spurred the Civil War."

Jon Grinspan is curator of political history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. He is the author of the award-winning "The Virgin Vote: How Young Americans Made Democracy Social, Politics Personal, and Voting Popular in the 19th Century." He frequently contributes to the New York Times, and has been featured in The New Yorker, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. He lives in Washington, D.C.

Access Utah
Nick Porath
Nicholas Porath is a Logan native and music lover. Having graduated from USU with a degree in broadcast journalism, it was while studying journalism that he found his niche and newfound love for radio. He first started out as an intern behind the scenes and eventually made his way to the production and control rooms where he worked as a fill-in host, as well as producer for numerous UPR programs including <i>Cropping Up, Access Utah, Behind the Headlines</i> and more. In 2023 he took on a new hurdle as UPR’s new Radio Broadcast Engineer. He still works as a programming producer and is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers.
