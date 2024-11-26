American democracy before and after the Civil War on Access Utah

I recently noticed an article in Politico Magazine titled " Everyone in Congress Is Obsessed with This Book About the Post-Civil War Era ." The book is " The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought To Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915 ." The author, Jon Grinspan, joined us for this episode.

We’ll also talk about his latest book, " Wide Awake: The Forgotten Force that Elected Lincoln and Spurred the Civil War ."

Jon Grinspan is curator of political history at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. He is the author of the award-winning "The Virgin Vote: How Young Americans Made Democracy Social, Politics Personal, and Voting Popular in the 19th Century." He frequently contributes to the New York Times, and has been featured in The New Yorker, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. He lives in Washington, D.C.

