Bridging the digital divide through conversation on Access Utah

Today we talk with Riaz Patel, founder of ConnectEffect, which is an engagement program designed to bring individuals together to increase connection, decrease loneliness, and start conversations that can help bridge the digital divide.

Riaz Patel is an executive producer and director of TV series & media projects and has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and an NAACP Image Award. He sits on the Board of Trustees of Odyssey Impact in New York City and The Jenesse Center in Los Angeles. He lives in Sherman Oaks, California with his husband Myles and their two children, Zara and Tenzing.