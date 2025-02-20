© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Billy Barnes and the Cyber Threat' with Kathy Christiansen on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM MST
The book cover for Billy Barnes and the Cyber Threat, which shows a close-up of a circuit board.
Kathy Christiansen

Today we’ll talk with Kathy Christiansen about her new book 'Billy Barnes and the Cyber Threat'.

After a mysterious closed-casket funeral, Billy Barnes really can't believe his grandfather is dead. Doubts grow when he overhears his grandpa's former Marine buddy divulge sensitive government information to his grandma. Then a forgotten journal is discovered, one with information about his grandpa's secretive military service, unknown to the family.

In 'Billy Barnes and the Cyber Threat', two boys embark on a dangerous quest to find Billy's grandpa. They confront obstacles and setbacks- including Doug, the school bully and Billy's archenemy - until they find themselves entangled in a dark cyber plot threatening global financial meltdown. Billy deploys his dad's drone, takes risks, and uses computer skills to locate his grandpa in the terrorists' hideout. With almost no time to save his grandpa and Doug, the terrorists' hostage, he has little to rely on but his BMX bike tricks - and courage.

