Access Utah

Journeys to the depths of the ocean on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:46 AM MST
The book cover of "The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean" by Susan Casey.
Penguin Random House

For all of human history, the deep ocean has been a source of wonder and terror, an unknown realm that evoked a singular, compelling question: What’s down there? Unable to answer this for centuries, people believed the deep was a sinister realm of fiendish creatures and deadly peril. But now, cutting-edge technologies allow scientists and explorers to dive miles beneath the surface, and we are beginning to understand this strange and exotic underworld.

Susan Casey is the author of "The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean."

Susan Casey will appear as a part of the Natural History Museum of Utah’s lecture series:
March 24 at 7 p.m. at the museum
March 25 at p.m. at the Viridian Event Center

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
