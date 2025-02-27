Journeys to the depths of the ocean on Access Utah
For all of human history, the deep ocean has been a source of wonder and terror, an unknown realm that evoked a singular, compelling question: What’s down there? Unable to answer this for centuries, people believed the deep was a sinister realm of fiendish creatures and deadly peril. But now, cutting-edge technologies allow scientists and explorers to dive miles beneath the surface, and we are beginning to understand this strange and exotic underworld.
Susan Casey is the author of "The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean."
Susan Casey will appear as a part of the Natural History Museum of Utah’s lecture series:
March 24 at 7 p.m. at the museum
March 25 at p.m. at the Viridian Event Center