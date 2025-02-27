Journeys to the depths of the ocean on Access Utah

For all of human history, the deep ocean has been a source of wonder and terror, an unknown realm that evoked a singular, compelling question: What’s down there? Unable to answer this for centuries, people believed the deep was a sinister realm of fiendish creatures and deadly peril. But now, cutting-edge technologies allow scientists and explorers to dive miles beneath the surface, and we are beginning to understand this strange and exotic underworld.

Susan Casey is the author of " The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean ."