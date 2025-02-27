The story of the first all-women ascent of Denali on Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Cassidy Randall . Her new book " Thirty Below " tells the story of a group of female adventurers and their treacherous pioneering ascent of Denali in 1970.

Everyone told the “Denali Damsels,” as the team called themselves, that it couldn’t be done: Women were incapable of climbing mountains on their own. Men had walked on the moon; women still had not stood on the highest points on Earth. But these six women were unwilling to be limited by sexists and misogynists. They pushed past barriers in society at large, the climbing world, and their own bodies.

