© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

The story of the first all-women ascent of Denali on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST
Book Cover of 'Thirty Below which shows the all-women climbing group atop a mountain.
Abrams Press
/
Cassidy Randall

Today we’ll talk with Cassidy Randall. Her new book "Thirty Below" tells the story of a group of female adventurers and their treacherous pioneering ascent of Denali in 1970.

Everyone told the “Denali Damsels,” as the team called themselves, that it couldn’t be done: Women were incapable of climbing mountains on their own. Men had walked on the moon; women still had not stood on the highest points on Earth. But these six women were unwilling to be limited by sexists and misogynists. They pushed past barriers in society at large, the climbing world, and their own bodies.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah Booksmountain climbingCassidy Randall
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content