'Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship' on Access Utah

The Friends of the Logan Library will be presenting a screening of the film " Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship ," along with a panel discussion. On this episode, we preview the event and talk about the ongoing debates in many communities about banning books.

Here’s a description of "Banned Together": The film pulls back the curtain on two of the most controversial issues in America today: book bans and curriculum censorship in public schools. Banned Together follows three students and their adult allies as they fight to reinstate 97 books suddenly pulled from their school libraries. As they evolve from local to national activists – meeting with bestselling/banned authors, politicians, Constitutional experts, and more – the film reveals the dark forces behind the accelerating wave of book bans in the U.S.

The film screening and panel discussion is on Saturday, April 19, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. in Logan Library Community Room B. The event is free and open to the public.

We talk with panel members JaDene Dennison and Jay Black, along with Frank Ascione from the Friends of the Logan Library.

