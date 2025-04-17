© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM MDT
A row of books laid down so the pages are visible instead of the spines
Tom Hermans
/
Unsplash

The Friends of the Logan Library will be presenting a screening of the film "Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship," along with a panel discussion. On this episode, we preview the event and talk about the ongoing debates in many communities about banning books.

Here’s a description of "Banned Together": The film pulls back the curtain on two of the most controversial issues in America today: book bans and curriculum censorship in public schools. Banned Together follows three students and their adult allies as they fight to reinstate 97 books suddenly pulled from their school libraries. As they evolve from local to national activists – meeting with bestselling/banned authors, politicians, Constitutional experts, and more – the film reveals the dark forces behind the accelerating wave of book bans in the U.S.

The film screening and panel discussion is on Saturday, April 19, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. in Logan Library Community Room B. The event is free and open to the public.

We talk with panel members JaDene Dennison and Jay Black, along with Frank Ascione from the Friends of the Logan Library.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksAccess Utah FilmsBanned Books
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content