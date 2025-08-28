The benefits of planned giving, estates, and trusts on Access Utah
Today we’ll talk about planned giving, estates, and trusts. We’ll share the most important things to consider when making these important decisions and tell you why this year is a good year to give, given the coming changes in tax law. With us today are Gordon Nelson, senior director of planned giving at USU; Steve Chambers, director of gift planning at USU; and Todd Hallock of Hallock & Hallock in Logan.
