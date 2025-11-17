World Philosophy Day on Access Utah

In honor of World Philosophy Day, which is this week, Utah State University philosophy professors are inviting you to "Ask Us Anything!" The event is at the Logan Library Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

The panel will consist of USU professors Charlie Huenemann, Harrison Kleiner, Michael Otteson, and Alex Barrientos. After a short introduction, questions will be taken from the audience, and the event will be moderated by professor Mike Ashfield. Free coffee and refreshments will be provided.

On this episode, we talk with USU philosophy faculty members Charlie Huenemann, Rachel Robison-Greene, and Michael Ottesen.

