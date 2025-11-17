© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

World Philosophy Day on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:15 PM MST
Four Greek stone busts.
Pixabay

In honor of World Philosophy Day, which is this week, Utah State University philosophy professors are inviting you to "Ask Us Anything!" The event is at the Logan Library Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

The panel will consist of USU professors Charlie Huenemann, Harrison Kleiner, Michael Otteson, and Alex Barrientos. After a short introduction, questions will be taken from the audience, and the event will be moderated by professor Mike Ashfield. Free coffee and refreshments will be provided.

On this episode, we talk with USU philosophy faculty members Charlie Huenemann, Rachel Robison-Greene, and Michael Ottesen.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
