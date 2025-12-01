© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

An indigenous family's fight to save a river and a way of life on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:49 PM MST
We talk with Amy Bowers Cordalis about her new book "The Water Remembers: My Indigenous Family's Fight to Save a River and a Way of Life."

For the members of the Yurok Tribe in California, the Klamath River and its salmon are the lifeblood of the people — a vital source of food, income, and cultural identity. When a catastrophic fish kill devastates the river, Amy Bowers Cordalis, a Yurok Tribal member, is propelled into action, reigniting her family’s 170-year battle against the U.S. government.

Amy Bowers Cordalis is a mother, fisherwoman, attorney, and a member and former general counsel of the Yurok Tribe. Formerly a staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund, she is currently co-founder and co-director of the Ridges to Riffles Conservation Indigenous Group. She is also the recipient of the UN’s highest environmental honor, Champion of the World Laureate.

Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
