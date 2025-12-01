An indigenous family's fight to save a river and a way of life on Access Utah
We talk with Amy Bowers Cordalis about her new book "The Water Remembers: My Indigenous Family's Fight to Save a River and a Way of Life."
For the members of the Yurok Tribe in California, the Klamath River and its salmon are the lifeblood of the people — a vital source of food, income, and cultural identity. When a catastrophic fish kill devastates the river, Amy Bowers Cordalis, a Yurok Tribal member, is propelled into action, reigniting her family’s 170-year battle against the U.S. government.
Amy Bowers Cordalis is a mother, fisherwoman, attorney, and a member and former general counsel of the Yurok Tribe. Formerly a staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund, she is currently co-founder and co-director of the Ridges to Riffles Conservation Indigenous Group. She is also the recipient of the UN’s highest environmental honor, Champion of the World Laureate.