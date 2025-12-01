An indigenous family's fight to save a river and a way of life on Access Utah

We talk with Amy Bowers Cordalis about her new book " The Water Remembers: My Indigenous Family's Fight to Save a River and a Way of Life ."

For the members of the Yurok Tribe in California, the Klamath River and its salmon are the lifeblood of the people — a vital source of food, income, and cultural identity. When a catastrophic fish kill devastates the river, Amy Bowers Cordalis, a Yurok Tribal member, is propelled into action, reigniting her family’s 170-year battle against the U.S. government.