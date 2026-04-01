Where Western myth meets history and more art on Access Utah

We check in with Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art. Current exhibits include: The Lure and Lore of the West, which explores the blurred lines between Western myth and history, from the dinosaur bones that inspired monster legends to the red rock formations that were supposed to be hiding places for treasure; Jim Mangan: The Crick, a meditation on religious succession, patriarchal systems, zealotry and fraternity; and Meet the Fletchers, which examines the impact of Calvin Fletcher, the first art faculty member and first head of USU’s art department.

Our guests include: Danielle Stewart, curator and head of academic initiatives at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, and Jeff Lambson, deputy director of the museum

