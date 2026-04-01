© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Where Western myth meets history and more art on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 1, 2026 at 9:47 AM MDT
The Ring, 2020-2025 Archival pigment print, 30 x 45 inches. Courtesy of the artist.
Jim Mangan
/
USU Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
The Ring, 2020-2025 Archival pigment print, 30 x 45 inches. Courtesy of the artist.

We check in with Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art. Current exhibits include: The Lure and Lore of the West, which explores the blurred lines between Western myth and history, from the dinosaur bones that inspired monster legends to the red rock formations that were supposed to be hiding places for treasure; Jim Mangan: The Crick, a meditation on religious succession, patriarchal systems, zealotry and fraternity; and Meet the Fletchers, which examines the impact of Calvin Fletcher, the first art faculty member and first head of USU’s art department.

Our guests include: Danielle Stewart, curator and head of academic initiatives at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, and Jeff Lambson, deputy director of the museum

Tags
Access Utah UPRNEHMAUSU ArtsArt MuseumPhotographyArts and Culture Reporting
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams