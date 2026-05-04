© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Brothers Grimm fairy tales on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
A woman with brown hair and glasses smiles in front of a green, blurred background
Utah State University

Utah State University professor of German Claudia Schwabe recently presented an Aggie Talks Event called "What Disney Didn’t Tell You — A Tour of the Original Grimm Fairy Tales." She says if you think you know Cinderella, Snow White or Sleeping Beauty, you should think again.

For most Americans, these stories feel like Disney inventions, but their true origins are far older, stranger, and more fascinating. Schwabe takes us on a journey back 200 years to discover the “original” fairy tales collected by two German brothers, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. These tales were filled with sharp moral lessons, psychological terror, and bizarre magic. The Grimms’ world is a place where justice is brutal, the woods are truly terrifying, and “happily ever after” often comes with a dark price.

Schwabe is a USU professor of German and director of the Brothers Grimm Haus. She holds a Ph.D. in German studies from the University of Florida, a M.A. in teaching business education from Georgia College & State University, and two B.A.'s in international business administration from Germany and the United Kingdom. She has been teaching at USU since 2012. Prior to academia, she worked as an executive assistant for a German manufacturing company and as a high school teacher.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess UtahFairy TalesUtah State University
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams