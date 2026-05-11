'American Archaeology' with R.E. Burrillo on Access Utah

We talk with R.E. Burrillo about his new book "American Archaeology."

Archaeology has long captivated the American public, yet pop culture mythology often obscures the harsh realities, thrilling discoveries, and complex moral decisions that archaeologists confront out in the field. Journalist and conservation archaeologist R. E. Burrillo illuminates the joys and contradictions of digging into humanity’s past: the history of the practice, its evolution into science, the influences of nationalism and colonialism, and its ongoing problems with exploitation and misrepresentation.

R.E. Burrillo is a researcher, author, conservationist, and cultural preservationist. He holds a Master of Science in archaeology from the University of Utah and is a research associate with Archaeology Southwest. He is author of "Behind the Bears Ears: Exploring the Cultural and Natural Histories of a Sacred Landscape," and "The Backwoods of Everywhere: Words from a Wandering Local." He lives in Tucson, Arizona.