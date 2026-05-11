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'American Archaeology' with R.E. Burrillo on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:19 PM MDT
The book cover for 'American Archaeology'
Torrey House Press

We talk with R.E. Burrillo about his new book "American Archaeology."

Archaeology has long captivated the American public, yet pop culture mythology often obscures the harsh realities, thrilling discoveries, and complex moral decisions that archaeologists confront out in the field. Journalist and conservation archaeologist R. E. Burrillo illuminates the joys and contradictions of digging into humanity’s past: the history of the practice, its evolution into science, the influences of nationalism and colonialism, and its ongoing problems with exploitation and misrepresentation.

R.E. Burrillo is a researcher, author, conservationist, and cultural preservationist. He holds a Master of Science in archaeology from the University of Utah and is a research associate with Archaeology Southwest. He is author of "Behind the Bears Ears: Exploring the Cultural and Natural Histories of a Sacred Landscape," and "The Backwoods of Everywhere: Words from a Wandering Local." He lives in Tucson, Arizona.

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Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksArchaeologyculture
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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