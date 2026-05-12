© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Arches Reader' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
An illustration of the Utah Arches and two men on horses. Red-brown text reads "The Arches Reader", beneath it in white text reads "Edited by Jeffrey D. Nichols"
The University of Utah Press

Geology is the star attraction in many national parks, but Arches National Park reveals erosional wonders like no other place on Earth. There’s something thrilling and slightly unsettling about a massive rock with a hole in its middle or a ribbon of stone flung like a spider’s thread from one rock face to another. And there’s nothing quite like a view of blue sky or snow-capped mountains framed by stone.

So many stony holes of so many shapes and sizes abound here that people spend years hunting unrecorded arches, quarreling over measurements and categories, and dreaming up original names. Selections in "The Arches Reader" range from creative nonfiction to short fiction to poetry to amateur versions of scientific reports.

Jeffrey D. Nichols is professor of history at Westminster University. He is the author of "Prostitution, Polygamy, and Power" and co-editor of "Playing with Shadows: Voices of Dissent in the Mormon West."

Tags
Access Utah UPRArches National ParkHistoryRural UtahTourism
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams