Building genocide-resistant societies on Access Utah

The Third Annual Bridging Religious Divides Symposium: Disrupting the Cycle of Genocide was held recently in Salt Lake City. The symposium was hosted by Utah Global Diplomacy and Bellwether International. Today we talk with Rachel Miner, founder and CEO of Bellwether International, an organization committed to disrupting the cycle of genocide and building genocide-resistant societies. We’ll also talk with Jennie Lloyd, board chair of Utah Global Diplomacy.

Rachel Miner holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University, a master’s in public administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a second master’s in economic and political development from Columbia University. Her research explores the economics of religious freedom and seeks to understand the root causes of genocide and find solutions to prevent such atrocities. In 2021, she was honored as a U.S. Truman Scholar.

Jennie Lloyd is the managing partner at Lloyd Architects, a Salt Lake City design firm that specializes in residential and hospitality projects. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Jennie left the Northwest to attend Brigham Young University, where she double-majored in Russian and international relations and later received a Master of Arts in Slavic languages and literature from the University of Washington. She taught and lectured at BYU and at the Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, Russia. She and her husband have lived and worked in Russia and northern Japan. She is passionate about building bridges and bringing people together.