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Access Utah

Proponents of mountain lion conservation on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT
A mountain lion peeks around a wall of rocks, looking at the camera.
Larry Moats
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Some in Utah say that mountain lion predation of mule deer may be unduly reducing the deer population, which may reduce opportunities to hunt deer, along with attendant economic benefits. For this and other reasons, a five-year state-backed mountain lion removal study is ongoing across six Utah hunting units. And the Utah Legislature changed mountain lion hunting regulations in 2020 to allow unlimited year-round hunting.

Utah Mountain Lion Conservation opposes these management policies and practices saying they “threaten a vital keystone species, a natural balance, public safety, lifestyles, traditions, and livelihoods.”

Our guests include Utah Mountain Lion Conservation Founder Denise Peterson and Aaron Johnson, a houndsman and advocate for ethical cougar management.

Tags
Access Utah UPRMountain LionsMule DeerHuntingEconomy
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams