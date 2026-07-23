Proponents of mountain lion conservation on Access Utah

Some in Utah say that mountain lion predation of mule deer may be unduly reducing the deer population, which may reduce opportunities to hunt deer, along with attendant economic benefits. For this and other reasons, a five-year state-backed mountain lion removal study is ongoing across six Utah hunting units. And the Utah Legislature changed mountain lion hunting regulations in 2020 to allow unlimited year-round hunting.

Utah Mountain Lion Conservation opposes these management policies and practices saying they “threaten a vital keystone species, a natural balance, public safety, lifestyles, traditions, and livelihoods.”

Our guests include Utah Mountain Lion Conservation Founder Denise Peterson and Aaron Johnson, a houndsman and advocate for ethical cougar management.