How the ancient Greek 'pop star' Sappho influenced modern culture on Access Utah

Utah State University Assistant Professor of English C.R. Grimmer recently presented “Sappho on Tour: How a ‘Pop Star’ of Ancient Greece Influenced Modern Culture,” for the USU Office of Research’s Aggie Talks series.

Grimmer discussed the impact that the Greek poet Sappho had on the ancient and modern world, from literature and lyricism to ideas of individualism, democracy, and desire. They also shared poetry from their new book, "Poets as Public Scholars: Contemporary Poetics in an Age of Social Media."

Grimmer joins us today to talk about their book, the presentation, and The Poetry Vlog, among other topics.

C.R. Grimmer is an award-winning poet, scholar, and digital humanities educator whose work bridges poetry, public scholarship, and literary criticism. They are the author of "The Lyme Letters: Poems" (winner of the Walt McDonald First Book Award), the chapbook "O–(ezekiel's wife)," and the peer-reviewed, open access, multimedia book "Poets as Public Scholars: Contemporary Poetics in an Age of Social Media." They are also the co-editor with Benjamin Gunsberg of "A Writer's Guide to Multimodal Poetry," which will release in 2027.