The Equal Earth projection map on Access Utah

The United Nations General Assembly recently voted overwhelmingly to endorse the Equal Earth projection map, which shows Africa and other equatorial regions in their true proportions instead of using the traditional Mercator projection. The only nation voting against the resolution was the United States.

Our guest today is Utah State University geography professor Peter Howe. We talk about how we use and interpret maps and why we use certain map projections.

Peter Howe is associate dean for strategic academic initiatives in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Agriculture & Natural Resources and professor in the department of environment and society at Utah State University.

