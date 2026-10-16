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The Equal Earth projection map on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:36 AM MDT
A man with brown hair wears a blue shirt and stands in front of a canyon. He smiles at the camera
Protect Our Winters

The United Nations General Assembly recently voted overwhelmingly to endorse the Equal Earth projection map, which shows Africa and other equatorial regions in their true proportions instead of using the traditional Mercator projection. The only nation voting against the resolution was the United States.

Our guest today is Utah State University geography professor Peter Howe. We talk about how we use and interpret maps and why we use certain map projections.

Peter Howe is associate dean for strategic academic initiatives in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Agriculture & Natural Resources and professor in the department of environment and society at Utah State University.

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Access Utah United Nations Associationmapsusunatural resources
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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