Access Utah

Bringing War Home: Live from Hill Aerospace Museum on Thursday's Access Utah

Published April 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT
800px-Hill_Aerospace_Museum,_building_&_airpark.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

I recently conducted a live taping of Access Utah at Hill Aerospace Museum. I was inside a large C-130 military transport aircraft, and was joined by the Museum Director, Aaron Clark, and military veterans and museum volunteers Lynn Walker, Dennis Jacobs and Paul Stone. Today we’ll hear some fascinating stories. This is part of the Bringing War Home Project. Utah Public Radio is partnering for this project with the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, the USU History Department and the USU Museum of Anthropology. Broadcasts of Bringing War Home on Utah Public Radio are supported by Utah Humanities.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
