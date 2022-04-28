Bringing War Home: Live from Hill Aerospace Museum on Thursday's Access Utah

I recently conducted a live taping of Access Utah at Hill Aerospace Museum. I was inside a large C-130 military transport aircraft, and was joined by the Museum Director, Aaron Clark, and military veterans and museum volunteers Lynn Walker, Dennis Jacobs and Paul Stone. Today we’ll hear some fascinating stories. This is part of the Bringing War Home Project . Utah Public Radio is partnering for this project with the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, the USU History Department and the USU Museum of Anthropology. Broadcasts of Bringing War Home on Utah Public Radio are supported by Utah Humanities.