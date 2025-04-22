© 2025 Utah Public Radio
How federal funding cuts are affecting Utah organizations on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
We’ve all been hearing about DOGE’s dismantling of some government agencies and deep cuts to others. Other budget cuts and funding freezes are happening separate from DOGE. Most of these cuts are having effects downstream. On Tuesday, we look at how several Utah organizations have been affected by recent federal funding cuts. We talk with Jodi Graham with Utah Humanities; Ken Cannon with Cannon Heritage Consultants; and Neil Rickard with Utahns Against Hunger.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBudgetUtah HumanitiesCannon Heritage ConsultantsUtahns against hungerFederal Funds
