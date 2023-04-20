Earth Day '23: Great Salt Lake edition on Thursday's Access Utah

Every year for Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble , author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books. This time we’ll talk about the Great Salt Lake with a focus on art as advocacy. Along with Stephen Trimble we’ll talk with Nan Seymour , poet, activist and founder of River Writing , who conducted a vigil at Antelope Island during the legislative session and writes poetry about the lake; and Amy McDonald, founder and director of Brolly Arts , who creates dance performances about the lake.