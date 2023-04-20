© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Earth Day '23: Great Salt Lake edition on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT
Every year for Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble, author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books. This time we’ll talk about the Great Salt Lake with a focus on art as advocacy. Along with Stephen Trimble we’ll talk with Nan Seymour, poet, activist and founder of River Writing, who conducted a vigil at Antelope Island during the legislative session and writes poetry about the lake; and Amy McDonald, founder and director of Brolly Arts, who creates dance performances about the lake.

Tom Williams
