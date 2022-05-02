© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Legislature tackles veto of transgender sports bill and more on Behind the Headlines

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM MDT
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The sun sets on the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

The Legislature reconvenes to try to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of a bill barring transgender girls from female school sports. The Outdoor Retailer trade show is headed back to Utah despite a boycott threat from some well-known brands. And an in-depth report examines how Utah boarding schools stripped Native American students of their culture.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kim Bojórquez, Brian Maffly and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

