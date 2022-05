As the dust settles on Utah’s 2022 legislative session, reporters delve into some of the major issues lawmakers addressed — from water conservation to media access to a bill that bans transgender kids from competing in school sports.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brian Maffly and Bethany Rodgers, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.