Behind the Headlines

Legal shift on abortion and more on Behind the Headlines

Published May 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Hundreds of protesters march down State Street after a bans off our bodies protest hosted by Planned Parenthood, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A trigger law banning elective abortions in Utah is slated to take effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Eighty-three women say a Provo OB-GYN sexually abused them over a span of 40 years. And, as Utah’s drought persists, clean energy advocates say it’s time to power down water-guzzling coal plants.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Becky Jacobs and Leia Larsen, along with columnist Marina Gomberg, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Abortion LawsSexual MisconductUtah Drought
