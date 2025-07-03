© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

International uncertainty, the Senate's budget bill, and Utah drought

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published July 3, 2025 at 10:30 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Independence Day, the long-term fallout of U.S. strikes in Iran, global economics, and President Trump's budget bill passing the Senate. They also discuss how the 'Big Beautiful Bill' overcame opposition, the removal of Sen. Mike Lee's public lands sale, and drought conditions in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

