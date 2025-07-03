International uncertainty, the Senate's budget bill, and Utah drought

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Independence Day, the long-term fallout of U.S. strikes in Iran, global economics, and President Trump's budget bill passing the Senate. They also discuss how the 'Big Beautiful Bill' overcame opposition, the removal of Sen. Mike Lee's public lands sale, and drought conditions in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.