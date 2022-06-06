© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Utah County attorney flap, rising hate crimes and more on Behind the Headlines

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-06-06 at 11-57-17 Utah County attorney flap, rising hate crimes and an LGBTQ ‘experiment’ - KCPW.png
Leah Hogsten
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Cydney Carradonna, left, and Mirna Ibarra cuddle during a Mother’s Day social at Iowa House on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Iowa House is a weekly queer fellowship, started by Amanda Madden and Jade Swayne, who host a family-esque dinner in their backyard for other queer Utahns. The experiment has turned into a success and now there’s a waiting list for those hoping to join the community they’ve created.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt calls on Sheriff Mike Smith to resign, saying the top cop may have tried to implicate him in a “ritualistic” sex ring investigation. Hate crimes against Utah’s LGBTQ community nearly doubled last year, with a big jump during Pride Month. And Iowa House, “an experiment in progress,” offers queer Utahns a place to be themselves over Sunday dinner.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Jessica Miller and Saige Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines David LeavittMike SmithLGBTQ+LGBT Community
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content