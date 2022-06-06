Utah County attorney flap, rising hate crimes and more on Behind the Headlines

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt calls on Sheriff Mike Smith to resign, saying the top cop may have tried to implicate him in a “ritualistic” sex ring investigation. Hate crimes against Utah’s LGBTQ community nearly doubled last year, with a big jump during Pride Month. And Iowa House, “an experiment in progress,” offers queer Utahns a place to be themselves over Sunday dinner.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Jessica Miller and Saige Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

