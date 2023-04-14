© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

SLC’s major league pitch, Utah’s medical malpractice panels, and all this snow

By Roger McDonough
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT
Big-League-Utah-Mountains-768x514.jpg
(Big League Utah) Early concepts of a Major League Baseball park planned for Salt Lake City’s Power District.

This week in Utah news: A coalition launches a formal bid to bring Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City. Utah’s secretive medical malpractice panels make it harder to sue health care workers. And the scientific (and not so scientific) reasons behind this year’s whale of a snow year.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Andy Larsen, Jessica Miller and Tony Semerad, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines BaseballHealth CareWinter climate
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content