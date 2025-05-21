Medicaid cuts could restrict access to rural Utah maternity care

Congressional leaders are looking at major cuts to Medicaid and health care advocates said the proposed changes would be keenly felt by rural Utahns who need maternity care.

A new report from Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families found almost 13% of women of childbearing age in Utah's rural communities rely on Medicaid, compared to 10% in metropolitan areas.

Thaiss Del Rio, policy analyst at Voices for Utah Children, called Medicaid vital for those in less populated areas.

"Medicaid really is the only way to keep themselves healthy before, during and after they give birth," said Del Rio. "Receiving continuous Medicaid health coverage I think really allows many of these women to be able to properly address chronic conditions before they become pregnant, and to be able to access prenatal care."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned hardline Republicans who want even steeper cuts to the program "not to mess with Medicaid," as the massive budget reconciliation package faces opposition.

But Del Rio pointed out Medicaid is under attack regardless, either through direct cuts or by enacting stricter work requirements.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said lawmakers could be looking at making the largest cuts in the program's history.

Alker argued the cuts would also lead to less Medicaid revenue and an increase in uncompensated care costs for hospitals, which in rural areas are already struggling.

"It doesn't matter who their health insurer is. If they have private insurance, employer insurance, but there's no facility, then they can't safely give birth," said Alker. "That's why these issues are so consequential."

The report showed Medicaid covers almost half of all births in rural America, and about 40% in metro areas.