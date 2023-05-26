© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Landslide threats, a Great Salt Lake update and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT
(Ben Erickson | Utah Geological Survey) A landslide took place on April 20, 2023 near the Chadwick Farms neighborhood in Layton. Davis County has been the site of at least eight landslides so far this year.
Ben Erickson
/
Utah Geological Survey
A landslide took place on April 20, 2023 near the Chadwick Farms neighborhood in Layton. Davis County has been the site of at least eight landslides so far this year.

This week in Utah news: The first-appointed Great Salt Lake czar is heartened by the wet winter but says “we still have great cause for concern.” The latest on Davis County’s landslide risks. And a Utah man is charged with murder nearly 30 years after he told police his wife died by suicide.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Jacob Scholl and Kolbie Peterson join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
