Landslide threats, a Great Salt Lake update and more on Behind the Headlines

This week in Utah news: The first-appointed Great Salt Lake czar is heartened by the wet winter but says “we still have great cause for concern.” The latest on Davis County’s landslide risks. And a Utah man is charged with murder nearly 30 years after he told police his wife died by suicide.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Jacob Scholl and Kolbie Peterson join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

