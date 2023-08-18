© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Politics of air pollution and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT
Red Heritage, a Native American performance group, sings in a drum circle and performs a hoop dance for guests at the Amangiri resort near Big Water, Utah on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Why those who suffer the most from the Salt Lake Valley’s bad air may speak out the least. A southern Utah resort practices smudging, which is rooted in Indigenous ceremonies. Is this cultural appreciation or appropriation? And a Utah therapist built a reputation of helping gay Latter-day Saints. Several men say he sexually abused them.At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alixel Cabrera, Palak Jayswal and Jessica Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
