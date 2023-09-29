© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Great Salt Lake dust, school restrooms and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT
Strong winds blow dust across the N Temple Frontage Rd. near the south shore of the Great Salt Lake on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Strong winds blow dust across the N Temple Frontage Rd. near the south shore of the Great Salt Lake on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

A transgender Jordan School District student speaks out as adults discuss school restroom use. A look at what the Great Salt Lake’s dust is doing to our bodies. And Brigham Young’s southern Utah wine mission fueled Latter-day Saint profits, prophecy and alcoholism.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Leia Larsen and Mark Eddington join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Tags
Great Salt Lake transgender issues Mormon History
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
