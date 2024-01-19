© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Legislature begins and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 19, 2024 at 11:44 AM MST
House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, left, is joined by Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, left, is joined by Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

The Utah Legislature kicks off 2024 with country music and prayer as lawmakers eye energy and education policies. Multilevel marketing in Utah and how it links to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And Utah’s national parks and the towns around them are getting busier; Here’s how it’s changing visits.

We’re joined this week by Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Megan Banta and Anastasia Hufham, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

 

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake Tribuneutah legislative sessionMultilevel MarketingUtah National Parks
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
