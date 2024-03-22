© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

BYU's controversial reading requirement and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:13 PM MDT
Students walk between classes on Provo's BYU campus in 2022.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Students walk between classes on Provo's BYU campus in 2022.

BYU will require incoming students to read apostle Jeffrey Holland’s controversial ‘musket speech;’ A support group fears the message “perpetuates harm” to LGBTQ students. Supporters want to build a 300-foot statue at Point of the Mountain; Others are skeptical. And Gov. Spencer Cox announces that he is set to veto ‘several’ bills from the Utah Legislature at the deadline — but won’t say which ones.

Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including potential plans to build a 300-foot statue at Point of the Mountain.

Behind the Headlines UPRBYUSculptureGovernor Spencer Cox
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
