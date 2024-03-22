BYU's controversial reading requirement and more on Behind the Headlines

BYU will require incoming students to read apostle Jeffrey Holland’s controversial ‘musket speech;’ A support group fears the message “perpetuates harm” to LGBTQ students. Supporters want to build a 300-foot statue at Point of the Mountain; Others are skeptical. And Gov. Spencer Cox announces that he is set to veto ‘several’ bills from the Utah Legislature at the deadline — but won’t say which ones.

Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including potential plans to build a 300-foot statue at Point of the Mountain.