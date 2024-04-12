© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Cracked Panguitch dam, controversial speaker and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:01 PM MDT
A crack in the Panguitch Lake Dam is shown on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
(Utah Department of Public Safety)
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A crack in the Panguitch Lake Dam is shown on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Officials are ‘encouraged’ by efforts to reduce pressure on a cracked Panguitch dam. A student group hosted a speaker who wants to ‘eradicate ... transgenderism;’ Others at the University of Utah weren’t warned. And Utah’s fantasy-themed Evermore Park has closed permanently.

Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Palak Jayswal and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including efforts to reduce pressure on a cracked Panguitch dam.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
