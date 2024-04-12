Cracked Panguitch dam, controversial speaker and more on Behind the Headlines

Officials are ‘encouraged’ by efforts to reduce pressure on a cracked Panguitch dam. A student group hosted a speaker who wants to ‘eradicate ... transgenderism;’ Others at the University of Utah weren’t warned. And Utah’s fantasy-themed Evermore Park has closed permanently.

Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Palak Jayswal and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including efforts to reduce pressure on a cracked Panguitch dam.