Wilderness youth program closures and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:14 PM MDT
Teens and guides from Aspiro hike across the desert in Southern Utah in 2008 during an adventure therapy program for troubled teens. Aspiro announced last April it was closing due to “recessionary and economic factors." It was the first of four Utah wilderness therapy programs to close in the last year.
Jim Urquhart
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Teens and guides from Aspiro hike across the desert in Southern Utah in 2008 during an adventure therapy program for troubled teens. Aspiro announced last April it was closing due to “recessionary and economic factors." It was the first of four Utah wilderness therapy programs to close in the last year.

Nearly half of Utah’s wilderness programs for ‘troubled teens’ closed in the last year; Here’s what’s happening. Alta Ski Area shuns a proposed gondola and says metering signals could be the answer to Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic. And where are Utah’s ‘most endangered’ historic buildings and places?

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Julie Jag and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join this week to talk about the top stories, including nearly half of Utah’s wilderness programs for ‘troubled teens’ closing in the last year.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRAt-Risk YouthGondolaState History
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
