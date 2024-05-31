© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Freeway system for bikes, teen social media use, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
The dark waters of Mill Creek combine with the flow of the Jordan River on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Nearby, a biker navigates the concrete ribbon of the Jordan River Trail. Utah Department of Transportation officials plan to build four new paved paths in Salt Lake County as part of an effort to create an "interstate system" for cyclists in the Beehive State.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The dark waters of Mill Creek combine with the flow of the Jordan River on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Nearby, a biker navigates the concrete ribbon of the Jordan River Trail. Utah Department of Transportation officials plan to build four new paved paths in Salt Lake County as part of an effort to create an "interstate system" for cyclists in the Beehive State.

A freeway system for bikes in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond? Utah wants to build it. When the prophet and the governor disagree: Latter-day Saint parents are caught in conflicting guidance on teens and social media use. And here’s why Salt Lake City’s mayor was worried about losing the Utah Jazz.

Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV, Tamarra Kemsley and Andy Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a potential freeway system for bikes in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
