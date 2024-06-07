Utah's SEC office closure and more on Behind the Headlines

Utah’s SEC office is closing after ‘gross abuse of power’ by agency attorneys. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as venture capitalist: Here’s a glimpse into where it invests in innovation. Doctors are avoiding work in Utah, and researchers think the state’s abortion policy is driving the trend. And early families in this Utah desert town ‘literally had to bring a house with them;’ That’s practically still true.

Tribune reporters Shannon Sollitt, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias, along with freelance reporter Ethan Gregory Dodge join to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah’s SEC office closing after ‘gross abuse of power’ by agency attorneys.