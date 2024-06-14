© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Debate highlights, inmate to be executed, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:17 PM MDT
Utah’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins, left, and Rep. Celeste Maloy at the KUED studios at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Scott G Winterton
/
Pool
Utah’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins, left, and Rep. Celeste Maloy at the KUED studios at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Will Phil Lyman accept Utah’s GOP primary election results if he loses to incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox? We’ll review highlights from recent debates. Utah is set to execute its first death row inmate since 2010 this summer. And here’s what a Utah uranium mine is like today.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Paighten Harkins and Anastasia Hufham, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah being set to execute its first death row inmate since 2010 this summer.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneUtah Debate CommissionUranium
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
