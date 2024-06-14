Debate highlights, inmate to be executed, and more on Behind the Headlines

Will Phil Lyman accept Utah’s GOP primary election results if he loses to incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox? We’ll review highlights from recent debates. Utah is set to execute its first death row inmate since 2010 this summer. And here’s what a Utah uranium mine is like today.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Paighten Harkins and Anastasia Hufham, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah being set to execute its first death row inmate since 2010 this summer.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.