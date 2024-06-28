Celeste Maloy has narrow lead in CD2 GOP primary and more on Behind the Headlines

Incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy holds a narrow lead over Colby Jenkins in Utah’s 2nd District GOP primary; We’ll review all of the primary election results. Sen. Mike Lee says that ‘woke’ news reporting on a Utah double homicide is ‘destructive.’ And a Utah man sues over Netflix’s ‘The Program,’ saying its portrayal of his ‘troubled teen’ career defamed him.

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Emily Anderson Stern, and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including primary election results.

