Politics
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Celeste Maloy has narrow lead in CD2 GOP primary and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:58 AM MDT
Rep. Celeste Maloy at an election night watch party, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Yeonseung Kim
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Rep. Celeste Maloy at an election night watch party, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy holds a narrow lead over Colby Jenkins in Utah’s 2nd District GOP primary; We’ll review all of the primary election results. Sen. Mike Lee says that ‘woke’ news reporting on a Utah double homicide is ‘destructive.’ And a Utah man sues over Netflix’s ‘The Program,’ saying its portrayal of his ‘troubled teen’ career defamed him.

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Emily Anderson Stern, and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including primary election results.

Behind the Headlines UPRMike LeeGOP PrimaryNetflix
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
