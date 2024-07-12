© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
Behind the Headlines

Utah Supreme Court ruling, toxic waste sources and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
Protesters shout "Veto" as more than 300 people showed up for a Gerrymandering protest at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Protesters shout "Veto" as more than 300 people showed up for a Gerrymandering protest at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

In a redistricting case, the Utah Supreme Court rules that lawmakers ignoring ballot initiatives violates Utahns’ constitutional rights. Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon Mine isn’t just one of Utah’s biggest sources of toxic waste; It’s among the top in the country. And Salt Lake City’s downtown sports district clears a major hurdle with a City Council vote.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Megan Banta and Jordan Miller to talk about the week’s top stories, including the Utah Supreme Court ruling that lawmakers ignoring ballot initiatives violates Utahns’ constitutional rights.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
