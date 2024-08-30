© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
Behind the Headlines

Lawmaker's controversial social media post and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:01 AM MDT
A group of people are dressed up and gathered for a photo with a headstone at a cemetery.
@GovCox
/
X (Twitter)
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, far right, poses for a photograph with the family of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover and Republican candidate for president Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. Trump and Cox joined the Hoover family to commemorate the passing of Hoover, who was killed three years ago during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tribune reporter Emily Anderson Stern and Moab Times-Independent reporter Andrew Christiansen join host UPR’s Tom Williams, broadcast live from Moab this week, to talk about the latest news.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/08/28/cox-campaigns-graveside-visit-with/
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/08/27/lawmaker-posts-clip-utah-muslims/
https://www.moabtimes.com/articles/city-eyes-costs-in-the-tens-of-millions-to-address-flooding/

Behind the Headlines Donald TrumpPolitical HarassmentFloodingMoabUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
