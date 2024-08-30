Lawmaker's controversial social media post and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporter Emily Anderson Stern and Moab Times-Independent reporter Andrew Christiansen join host UPR’s Tom Williams, broadcast live from Moab this week, to talk about the latest news.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/08/28/cox-campaigns-graveside-visit-with/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/08/27/lawmaker-posts-clip-utah-muslims/

https://www.moabtimes.com/articles/city-eyes-costs-in-the-tens-of-millions-to-address-flooding/

