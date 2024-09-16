© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
Behind the Headlines

Ballot initiatives, youth social media restrictions, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
September 16, 2024

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a judge ruling that GOP lawmakers’ constitutional amendment won’t be counted in the 2024 election.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/12/amendment-d-utah-judge-strikes/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/11/utahs-youth-social-media/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2024/09/10/how-ranchers-tree-bulldozing/

Behind the Headlines 2024 Elections Ballot Initiative Social Media
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
