Ballot initiatives, youth social media restrictions, and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a judge ruling that GOP lawmakers’ constitutional amendment won’t be counted in the 2024 election.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
