Sundance Film Festival could be leaving Utah and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Emily Anderson Stern, and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including ‘discrepancies’ indicating dozens of Utah voucher recipients are enrolled in public school as lawmakers push for more voucher funding.

‘Discrepancies’ indicate dozens of Utah voucher recipients are enrolled in public school as lawmakers push for more voucher funding

A GOP lawmaker wants to protect drug discounts in Utah. A dark money group is fighting his bill.

Will leaving Park City destroy the ‘magical’ part of Sundance? Locals and filmmakers share their thoughts.

