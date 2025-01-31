© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Sundance Film Festival could be leaving Utah and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:37 PM MST
The Egyptian Theatre, on Main Street in Park CIty, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The Sundance Film Festival announced on Apr. 17, 2024, it will open a process to “explore viable locations in the United States to host” the festival, beginning in 2027 — a move that will likely determine whether the festival will stay in Utah or move elsewhere.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Emily Anderson Stern, and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including ‘discrepancies’ indicating dozens of Utah voucher recipients are enrolled in public school as lawmakers push for more voucher funding.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

‘Discrepancies’ indicate dozens of Utah voucher recipients are enrolled in public school as lawmakers push for more voucher funding
A GOP lawmaker wants to protect drug discounts in Utah. A dark money group is fighting his bill.
Will leaving Park City destroy the ‘magical’ part of Sundance? Locals and filmmakers share their thoughts.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
