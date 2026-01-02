ICE Arrests in Utah, Utah's Supreme Court, and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gherke, Jose Davila IV and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the data on how many Utahns have been arrested by ICE under President Trump’s second term, the return of Utah Congressman Rob Bishop, the possible future of the Utah Supreme Court, a Utah charter school under review, and more.

