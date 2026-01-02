© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

ICE Arrests in Utah, Utah's Supreme Court, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:11 PM MST
Tammy Staples and Gildardo Escobar playing dominoes with their children Wenceslao and Jessica in West Valley City on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tammy Staples and Gildardo Escobar playing dominoes with their children Wenceslao and Jessica in West Valley City on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Tammy Staples and Gildardo Escobar playing dominoes with their children Wenceslao and Jessica in West Valley City on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tammy Staples and Gildardo Escobar playing dominoes with their children Wenceslao and Jessica in West Valley City on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gherke, Jose Davila IV and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the data on how many Utahns have been arrested by ICE under President Trump’s second term, the return of Utah Congressman Rob Bishop, the possible future of the Utah Supreme Court, a Utah charter school under review, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/12/26/republicans-want-expand-utahs/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/12/30/former-congressman-rob-bishop-run/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2025/12/19/ice-arrests-utah-detentions/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2025/12/27/legacy-parkway-construction-new/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/education/2025/12/31/this-utah-charter-school-is-under/

Behind the Headlines UPRICERob BishopUtah Supreme CourtEducation
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
