Behind the Headlines

Legislative session opening, floating solar, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:47 PM MST
Legislators meet in the House chamber to hear the State of the Judiciary speech at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Legislators meet in the House chamber to hear the State of the Judiciary speech at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jose Davila IV, and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the beginning of the Utah Legislature’s 45-day session, Utah's debate on how to handle homeless services, and the possibility of 'floating solar' being in Utah's energy future.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
