Legislative session opening, floating solar, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jose Davila IV, and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the beginning of the Utah Legislature’s 45-day session, Utah's debate on how to handle homeless services, and the possibility of 'floating solar' being in Utah's energy future.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

